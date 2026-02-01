Chief Election Officer conducts inspection of warehouse

The state Chief Election Officer-cum-Administrative Secretary for Elections, Anindita Mitra, conducted a surprise inspection of the state-level election warehouse in Patiala today.

During the visit, she reviewed the election-related equipment stored in the facility and examined the work related to the preparation of voter lists, issuance of identity cards, distribution processes and the handling of forms, envelopes, stationery for gurdwara elections and other non-consumable election material.

Mitra also directed officials to check and correct discrepancies in voter lists before the formal revision begins.

Mitra said instructions had been issued to rectify common errors, including blurred or black-and-white photographs, tilted images and typographical mistakes in voters’ names and personal details.

Mitra while inspecting the inventory, noted that some items — such as outdated forms and registers — had been replaced by the Election Commission of India and were no longer to be used.

She directed officials to dispose of these obsolete materials in accordance with regulations to ensure adequate space and secure storage for items required in upcoming elections.

Mitra also instructed the authorities to undertake necessary repairs to the aging warehouse building.

Earlier, at the District Administrative Complex, the Chief Election Officer held a review meeting with Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia and Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Simarpreet Kaur to assess district-level election preparedness, related administrative matters and the status of the electronic voting machine (EVM) warehouse.