Child protection unit flags fake information

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 16

The district child protection unit here has stated that fake information is being circulated online regarding the payment of Rs 2,500 to children under the age of 18 of deceased parents. The district child protection officer, Shaina Kapoor, said the state was paying Rs 4,000 for such children each.

She said that some people were spreading false information online and asking gullible people to fill out forms.

She added the Rs 2,500 scheme was applicable in UP and that the Punjab Government was paying Rs 4000 per child under the “Mission Vatsalya Scheme”. She said children below 18 years of age, whose parents have been divorced or have abandoned them, whose parents are suffering from grave illnesses, and others are provided benefits under this scheme.