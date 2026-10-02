Chitkara University violence: 2 arrested for provoking students through social media

In the recent incident of student unrest at Chitkara University, Rajpura, the Patiala police have arrested two men for provoking students by spreading rumours on social media.

A police spokesperson said those arrested have been identified as Himanshu of Nangal and Aryan of Ambala.

Advertisement

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Banur police station and an investigation started. As part of the investigation, the social-media activities and fake messages circulated on social media by students and others were examined, said the police.

Advertisement

Also read: Chitkara to LPU: Similar rumours trigger protests at Punjab universities in 2 days, what’s happening in election year?

Punjab’s Chitkara, Lovely varsity unrest: Police probe student outburst, link between incidents

Advertisement

It emerged that the two men instigated students through misleading messages, which contributed to the escalation of the situation on the campus.

Ten others have been named in the FIR. Police teams have been sent to arrest the others.

SSP Harmandeep Hans said the Patiala Police remain steadfast in their commitment to maintaining peace.