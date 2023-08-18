Choked sewers bane of Sirhind town residents

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 17
Sewers in the Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council area are choked for the past several days. With sewage entering houses in several areas of Sirhind town, residents are living in hell-like conditions. They alleged that complaints made to officials of the sewerage board fell on deaf ears.
Jugal Kishore, XEN, Sewerage Board, said sewer men were on a strike as the private company, which had engaged them, was not paying them salaries regularly. He said the department had imposed a penalty of 7.5% on the company and was going to terminate the contract by issuing a show-cause notice.
