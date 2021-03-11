Chronicling the rich history of Punjab

Patiala, August 18
Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind announced to pay homage to historian and Professor Jagtar Singh Grewal who passed away last week.
He said this during a seminar here. Dr Grewal had remained associated with all three universities of the state — Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjabi University, Patiala and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar — during different times of his life.
Loss to academic world
- Dr Indu Banga, Professor Emerita, Panjab University, said Grewal published about 40 monographs, breaking fresh grounds in Indian and Punjab history and Sikh studies. He approached each subject with an open mind and examined the evidence afresh.
The faculty members, students as well as his colleagues — Professor Indu Banga, Professor Harish K Puri, his student Sukhdev Singh Sohal — attended the seminar. University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said Professor JS Grewal was one-of-a-kind scholar, rarely found today.
He said the university would publish a book on the History of Punjab. “It will be related with the works of Dr Grewal who worked on the history of Punjab, Sikhs and other important matters.”
University functionaries meanwhile pointed out that Professor Grewal was the founder director of the World Punjabi Centre established by the higher education department at Punjabi University campus and also functioned as a visiting professor here. Before this he had worked at Panjab University, Chandigarh and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.
His colleague at GNDU Professor Harish K Puri said Professor JS Grewal used to work on projects with keen interest. “He was an ideal professor, administrator, guide, teacher, and was fond of Urdu poetry,” he said and added that Professor Grewal played an instrumental role in the publication of various journals at GNDU.
