Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs

Patiala, December 3
National College of Physical Education, Chupki, have won the women’s inter-college volleyball tournament. The meet was organised at Khalsa College by Punjabi University. The two-day tournament concluded on Saturday.
The teams of Khalsa College and the Government College for Girls bagged second and third positions, respectively.
