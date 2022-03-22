Citing Covid duties, junior resident doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital want exams postponed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 21

Junior resident (JR) doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital have asked to postpone final year MD/MS exams scheduled to be held in May.

Doctors alleged that they didn’t get enough time to study in the wake of Covid.

The JR doctors in a letter addressed to the Director Principal, Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital (GMC& RH), stated that they didn’t get sufficient time to prepare for their theory exam, therefore, the examination should be deferred till July.

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) said the JR doctors were the ones who had been risking their life by exposing themselves to covid patients.

Members of the RDA said, “We worked day and night during the pandemic. Beside Covid duties, the JR doctors had to manage routine clinical procedures due to staff crunch.”

Dr Anil Ravish, chief, RDA, said, “During the pandemic, we supported the administration at every step. Now, we are just asking for some extra time to prepare for final exams. It should be postponed till July.”