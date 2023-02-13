City Completes 260 Years: Hundreds take part in Patiala Heritage Walk

Patiala, February 12
As part of the Patiala Heritage Festival-2023 and to commemorate 260 years of existence of Patiala, the district administration today organised ‘Patiala Heritage Walk’, showcasing the rich heritage of the city.
The DC said the walk started from the Shahi Samadhan and progressed through Haveliwala Mohalla, Chatta Nanumal, Bartan Bazaar, Sappan Wali Gali, Darshani Gate and ended at Qila Mubarak.
The walk was organised in association with Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of Patiala Foundation.
Students, youth and general public took part in the walk.
Sign boards with QR codes at various points have been put up by the district administration to make it easier for the visitors to access information of the sites digitally.
