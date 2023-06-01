City girl bags silver in skeet shooting

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 31

City shooter Talveen Kaur Gill brought laurels for the state as she bagged the silver medal in the skeet shooting at the Khelo India University Games held at Dr Karni Singh shooting ranges, Tughlakabad, New Delhi.

Tavleen represented Panjab University, Chandigarh, and scored 107 out of 125 and 50 out of 60 in the finals.

Khelo India is an initiative by the Centre to promote sports.

“I had a great time competing with my fellow shooters. The gold medallist in the same category, Parinaaz Dhaliwal (also from Patiala), and I have been friends since long. We learn a lot from each other and get a lot of exposure through these competitions,” Talveen said.