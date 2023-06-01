City girl bags silver in skeet shooting

Patiala, May 31
City shooter Talveen Kaur Gill brought laurels for the state as she bagged the silver medal in the skeet shooting at the Khelo India University Games held at Dr Karni Singh shooting ranges, Tughlakabad, New Delhi.
Tavleen represented Panjab University, Chandigarh, and scored 107 out of 125 and 50 out of 60 in the finals.
Khelo India is an initiative by the Centre to promote sports.
“I had a great time competing with my fellow shooters. The gold medallist in the same category, Parinaaz Dhaliwal (also from Patiala), and I have been friends since long. We learn a lot from each other and get a lot of exposure through these competitions,” Talveen said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...