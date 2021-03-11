City lads lose to Amritsar in Hot Weather Cricket Championship

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

Amritsar Cricket Academy defeated Fort Patiala in a 90-overs per day match of first late HR Saggi Memorial Hot Weather Cricket Tournament here today.

Patiala Fort won the toss and decided to bat first. The team managed to score only 124 runs. Aditya Sachdeva (33) and Tikshen Tangri (27) were the main scorers for the team. In reply, the Amritsar Cricket Academy scored 192 runs in the first innings, thus took a lead of 68 runs. Kuwar Pathak scored 53, Assem Kohli 36 and Sarthak Sharma 27 runs for the team.

In the second innings, the Patiala team scored 179 runs. The Amritsar Cricket Academy made 113 runs for the loss of six wickets in the second innings and won the match.