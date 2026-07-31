City markets remain shut as Valmiki community observes bandh over Barnala lathicharge

Most markets in Patiala remained closed on Thursday in response to a bandh call given by the Valmiki community to protest the police lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala last week.

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The bandh received widespread support from traders and business associations, with shops and commercial establishments remaining shut in several parts of the city.

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Earlier in the day, members of various Valmiki organisations took out a motorcycle rally through the city's main markets, appealing to residents, trade bodies, social organisations and other sections of society to support the bandh and stand in solidarity with the community.

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Markets in Jujhar Nagar, Gurbax Colony, Tripuri, Sheranwala Gate, Nabha Gate, Adalat Bazaar, Dharampura Bazaar, Ragho Majra, Kila Chowk and several other localities witnessed near-complete closure.

Babbu Pradhan, a local sanitation workers' leader, said the Barnala incident had triggered widespread anger and resentment. He demanded a fair and transparent probe into the police action.

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While the Punjab Government has suspended the Barnala DSP accused of ordering the lathicharge, the community has demanded his dismissal from service and the registration of a criminal case against him and other police officials responsible for the incident.