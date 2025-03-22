DT
City school hosts roza iftar

City school hosts roza iftar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, Updated At : 07:13 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:13 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
In order to foster brotherhood among the children, a “roza iftar” programme was organised at the Play Ways Senior Secondary School here.

School chairperson Dr Rajdeep Singh and director Harleen Kaur said the school hosted the programme for Muslim brothers to open their roza in the holy month of fasting.

The Aam Aadmi Party Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Patiala Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was also present at the event among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Pal Singh Kohli said the school would continue to organise such cultural programmes from time to time to promote the message of unity and brotherhood among its students.

