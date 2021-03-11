Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 16

Having failed to purchase larvicide to deter germination of dengue larvae and mosquitoes, the Patiala Municipal Corporation was today directed to make the purchases at the earliest.

Previous purchase The Municipal Corporation had purchased fogging machines and some other equipment at a cost of Rs 8.50 lakh to check the dengue menace in December 2021. Insiders said the MC had not purchased larvicide for dengue last year as well.

The administration has given the MC and the councils a deadline of another 10 days to purchase the products and equipment. They have also been directed to issue challans to people.

The Municipal Corporation is responsible for deterring formation of dengue larvae in the city.

Officials said the corporation and other local bodies had been directed to purchase equipment and larvicide in a meeting a month ago, but to no avail.

“The administration gave them 10 days to make the purchases and begin the process,” they said. The district reported as many as 1,013 dengue cases last year, of which 500 were reported from the city alone.

Corporation officials, meanwhile, said they had decided to carry out joint drives to check dengue larvae and issue challans.

“The Health Department has started identifying dengue larvae from various places. Our teams will hold joint operations with those of the Health Department and will issue challans to violators,” they said.

MC Commissioner Aditya Uppal said inspectors of the health wing of the MC had been directed to go on field visits. He said the MC would also educate people regarding dengue larvae and mosquitoes.

Joint Commissioner Naman Marken said: “We will carry out work of cleaning sewer pipes, road gullies and small places where water often accumulates at the earliest.”

Municipal Corporation health officer Jasveer Kaur said the MC had insecticide in its possession. “We have put up a note to purchase larvicide after today’s meeting.”