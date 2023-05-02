Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 1

The Municipal Corporation has been carrying out repair works and construction work on roads, parks, open air gyms and interlocking tiles in the city in the absence of councillors for the past three months. The term of the councillors had expired in January.

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “The civic body has been functioning in the absence of a House. We are carrying out works using funds received under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme and the MC’s own coffers as well.”

He said, “We have already issued orders for works like repair of compost pits at different material recovery facility centres for the management of city’s waste, construction of streets of Gopal Colony at an expenditure of Rs 97 lakh, supply of gym equipment in different wards of the city, construction of rumble strips in parts of the city and others.”

He said the corporation is also installing poles and LED lights worth Rs 40 lakh at various chowks, laying interlocking tiles on roads leading from Sanouri Adda to Darshani Gate.

“In fact, we have sent project proposals at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore to the government for approval. The work on those projects will be initiated once the MC gets the approval,” the commissioner added.