Civic body demolishes illegal structures in Patiala

Patiala, May 18
A team from the Municipal Corporation today demolished illegal structures at three locations in the city — Tripuri, Bandha road, and near Government Mohindra College.
MC officials said the owners of these commercial buildings had carried out construction work without leaving provision for the front setback (the minimum distance which a building or other structure must be set back from a street or road).
The owner of a building on the Thana road in Tripuri had covered the front parking area, and the corporation team demolished the illegal construction. “Apart from that, we also removed the illegal covering on the front setback of a commercial building near Government Mohindra College. Along with this, we carried out the demolition of excessive coverage carried out at a structure in Markal Colony on the Bandha road,” an official of the Municipal Corporation said.
