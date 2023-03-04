Civic body employees to begin 'no-work' protest from Monday

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 3

The Sanjhi Sangharsh Committee of Patiala Municipal Corporation, comprising wing inspectors, clerks, Class IV employees and others, has decided to hold a no-work protest from Monday. The employees alleged that one of the joint commissioners at the office had misbehaved with them.

Representatives of the union, including Munish Puri, Sunil Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Manoj Sharma and Jaspreet Jassi, today said one of the two joint commissioners at the Municipal Corporation had allegedly misbehaved with workers.

They said the workers have been raising a number of demands from the corporation, including regarding EPF deposits of employees, the release of long-pending salaries of outsourced clerks from 2018, and others.

The union leaders said they want the MC to promote them in time as per process, promote all outsourced employees to contractual workers, implement an old pension scheme for employees working from January 2004, deposit EPF, CPF and GPF into their respective accounts and release pending payments of retiring workers in time.

The employees said they would go on a no-work protest from Monday.

Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Naman Markan said the matter, over which objections were raised today, revolved around the allotment of a cabin at the MC office and it would be resolved during a meeting on Monday.

