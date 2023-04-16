 Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura : The Tribune India

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

Encroachments outside shops in Rajpura on Saturday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Rajpura, April 15

With the Rajpura Municipal Council (MC) and administrative authorities adopting a “casual” approach, makeshift encroachments on roadside are increasing with each passing day, turning Rajpura into a nightmare for commuters. Encroachments have created traffic bottlenecks, making it tough for cars and other vehicles to pass through congested roads.

Hefty penalty must be imposed on violators

The congestion on city roads is caused by encroachments by street vendors and shopkeepers. The problem can be sorted out only if the civic body imposes a hefty penalty on violators. All my requests to remove the vendors from outside my house have fallen on deaf ears. Bhawna Sharma, a local resident

Stray cattle and poor roads have added to the woes of the residents, with the administration sleeping over the menace since past many years. Despite High Court orders against such illegal encroachments alongside the national highway in Rajpura a few years back, no concrete action has been taken.

Shopkeepers have been encroaching on the government land. In some areas, the shopkeepers have occupied footpaths while the rehriwalas have taken over every nook and cranny of the town. Though council authorities have time and again said they would initiate drive to remove the makeshift encroachments from outside the shops in different areas of the city, so far nothing concrete had been done. Even if the tehbazari wing of the civic body removed the makeshift encroachments, they were back the very next day.

Because of the temporary encroachments, traffic chaos in the town has worsened. Bhawna Sharma, a local resident, said, “The congestion on city roads is caused by encroachments by street vendors and shopkeepers. The problem can be sorted out only if the civic body imposes a hefty penalty on violators.” She added: “All my requests to remove the vendors from outside my house have fallen on deaf ears.”

Shopkeepers in markets such as Shastri Market and Jawahar Market and in areas like State Highway and on Kasturba Road have extended their shops on to the road, therefore, covering the footpaths meant for pedestrians. “The situation has gone from bad to worst with the civic authorities turning a blind eye,” Balbir Singh, a city resident said.

Information gathered by Chandigarh Tribune revealed that shopkeepers in many markets had allowed rehriwalas to carry out business outside their shops by charging them Rs 50 to Rs 100 per day. People continue to get caught up in traffic jams in the area at peak hours but the civic body is doing nothing to clear the makeshift encroachments outside the shops.

Residents say pedestrians and other passersby have to squeeze through the haphazard maze of rehris, kiosks and stalls in most markets.

Rajpura SDM Sanjeev Kumar said regular action is taken and all such illegal encroachments are removed, but they return in a day or two. “We have asked the local police to carry out regular drives against such encroachments,” he said.

