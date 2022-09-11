Civic body officials under scanner

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, September 10

The Vigilance Bureau (VB)-led probe into the illegal building nexus in the city can open a pandora's box for officials of the local Municipal Corporation under whose tenure all such buildings were allowed to operate. Following government directions to probe the nexus in detail, action is likely against "a few top officials of the corporation and the owners of illegal buildings who paid bribes".

VB seeks details Last week, the Vigilance Department had launched an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the development of showrooms and colonies in Patiala. Based on a complaint, the office has demanded details of a slew of prime properties from Municipal Corporation.

According to sources, many other buildings in the city, which were completed in the past few years with "active connivance of the corporation officials and councillors", are also under the scanner and an assessment of these buildings is also underway. The sources also confirmed that the owners, who greased palms to get away lightly with illegal buildings and the officials, "who allowed such constructions, including building inspectors, would be grilled".

"A commercial building housing six showrooms behind New Moti Bagh Palace, two showrooms near the YPS market, two buildings behind DAV School Road, another in Lehal Colony, six showrooms constructed on the road from the 21 number flyover to Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, and a few more are also under the scanner," they said.

The role of certain councillors, who are also in the construction business, along with a few corporation officials, who have managed postings in Patiala for the past over a decade, are on the radar for their financial links with all such illegal buildings. "We will not spare anyone as the directions are clear," said a VB official.

In a letter written by the official concerned of the local unit of the VB to the MC Commissioner, a copy of which is in possession of The Tribune, the bureau has demanded the details of the construction of showrooms at various prime places, including Sanouri Adda, six shops constructed near Maiji di Saran, construction of a commercial building on the land of a park on the Bhupindra road, construction of a seven-storey building on the Bhupindra road and other constructions at Adalat Bazaar and the level crossing no. 22.

"The nexus is to allow an illegal construction, then seal the building and then allow the building owner to pay some fine and operate. This way, the officials claim they have done their part and the building owner is happy too with a little fine," said the sources. "We will nail all of them," they said.

The VB sleuths earlier demanded the details of 16 colonies developed here, including one on the Sirhind road and another on the Sanour road. A number of other properties in Patiala, including showrooms on the Kheri Gujran road, a showroom on the Bhupindra road, a petrol pump in the city, 20 to 25 commercial buildings at Anand Bazaar and others are also under the VB lens.

Councillors have been raising the issue of such illegal practices carried out in the city and outside for years. Two councillors recently filed complaints to the VB.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said his office had received the letters demanding details of various constructions and colonies. He said, "We are collecting the record and will submit it to the department at the earliest."