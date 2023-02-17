Civic body removes two illegal structures in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 16

The Municipal Corporation today razed an illegal structure at a commercial site in Model town and removed a violation of covering the side setback (the distance between a house or structure from the front, side, and rear) at another commercial outlet adjacent to the Polo Ground in the city here.

Days after an encroachment on public land at Model Town and an illegal construction of a candy bar on the footpath outside a showroom were brought to light, the MC today acted against the two.

The action has come weeks after Yoginder Singh Yogi, former Senior Deputy Mayor of Patiala MC, had met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to the city on January 20 and had complained about illegal construction works and encroachments on public land. Yogi had highlighted a number of violations in construction of buildings and development of colonies in Patiala. The CM had then promised a Vigilance probe into the matter.

MC officials said they removed illegally erected columns which are part of an under-construction building in the Model Town area today. They said the construction had been carried out without requisite permission of the corporation.

The MC team also removed a violation of covering the side setback at another commercial outlet adjacent to the Polo Ground, where a showroom owner had installed a temporary candy bar on the footpath.

An official of the building branch said the municipal team also acted against an illegal construction at Hira Bagh on the Rajpura road and sealed another building at Ajit Nagar for violating rules.