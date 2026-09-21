Civic body serves notices on 600 waterbill defaulters in Patiala city

The Municipal Corporation of Patiala has served notices to 600 consumers who have failed to pay their water bills for several months, with some allegedly defaulting for years. The action is part of an enforcement drive against bill defaulters and consumers with unauthorised water connections across the city.

After the notice deadline expired, MC enforcement teams disconnected the water connections of at least eight consumers who had allegedly failed to clear their dues for more than three years despite being served notices.

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Mayor Kundan Gogia said enforcement teams had visited residential areas, including Bhadson Road, Mathura Colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, Jujhar Nagar and Green Park Colony.

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He said disconnected connections would be restored only after consumers cleared their pending dues along with the applicable penalty.

The drive also aims to address health risks associated with unauthorised water connections, which are often made using substandard plastic pipes running through open drains or near sewer lines. Such connections can increase the risk of sewage entering drinking water lines.

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The city witnessed a Hepatitis A and jaundice outbreak in Dogra Mohalla near Sirhindi Gate earlier this year. Laboratory tests had confirmed bacterial contamination and E. coli in water samples, while leakages in old main lines and illegal tap connections were identified as possible routes for sewage contamination when water pressure dropped.

Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli said the MC was losing lakhs of rupees in revenue due to unauthorised water connections. He said the enforcement drive was also necessary to protect households from health risks associated with contaminated water.

To expedite recovery, the MC has divided defaulters into three categories — those owing Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, those owing Rs. 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh, and high-value defaulters with dues exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

MC officials said more than 1,000 consumers’ owed Rs. 1 lakh or more to the civic body. Gogia said the MC was identifying such consumers and would recover the pending dues.

He said legal action could also be initiated against those drawing potable water through unauthorised connections. “We have already given enough time to them to regularise their connections. If someone has failed to apply for regularisation, he or she will face legal action,” he said.

To improve billing and recovery, the MC has linked consumer accounts with mobile numbers for nearly 80 per cent of its users. Residents can now clear their dues digitally through the mSeva portal without visiting MC offices. The remaining consumers will also be linked soon, Gogia said.

Gogia and Kohli appealed to residents to regularise unauthorised water connections to ensure safe drinking water supply.