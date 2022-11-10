Civic body staff seek salaries, stage protest

Patiala, November 9
Employees of the Municipal Corporation today launched a protest over MC’s failure to disburse salaries. The employees associated with Municipal Workers’ Union said they were protesting against the corporation’s failure to disburse salaries. “We will intensify the protest in case the office fails to disburse the salaries at the earliest,” said a member.
They said the MC was out of funds and the department needed to provide monetary support at the earliest.
Meanwhile, a senior officer said the MC is yet to receive funds from the state government. He said the salaries would be credited as soon as the funds were received.
