Civic body starts issuing challans to dairy owners

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 5

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has started issuing challans to dairy owners in the city for dumping untreated waste into sewer lines. This development comes five days after the MC’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) decision to give an ultimatum to owners to shift their dairies to new site.

The MC has also started sending notices to dairy owners to start shifting to new site. The notice stated that in case owners failed shift to new site then water and sewer connections of their dairies would be disconnected and premises sealed.

“Dairy farmers are violating sewage disposal norms. They have been notified regarding this violation numerous times. An MC team has issued four challans on Saturday and more will be issued in the coming days,” said Naman Markan, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation.