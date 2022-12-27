Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 26

The Municipal Corporation has managed to collect more than its target property tax amount this year. Officials said the MC’s target was to collect Rs 15 crore property tax this year, but it has exceeded the target and collected Rs 17 crore.

An official said, “The yearly target for the current fiscal year was Rs 15 crore. The corporation has managed to surpass the target by Rs 2 crore, three months before the end of the fiscal year.”

Officials said the MC has issued notices to 44 hotels that have failed to submit the tax.

Superintendent Raminder Singh said, “We have also prepared a list of hotels and other properties in Patiala that have failed to submit the tax. A number of hotels have failed to submit the tax even once and many others are yet to submit it for the current fiscal year. People can pay the amounts without any penalty or interest before December 31. After December 31, they will be charged a 10 per cent penalty on dues.”

He said hospitals, hotels and restaurants are being issued notices for submission of tax. “A number of government institutions have also failed to submit the tax. We are sending notices to them as well.”