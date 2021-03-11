Civic body to launch helpline to tackle lumpy skin disease

Patiala, August 18
After receiving numerous complaints related to death of animals suffering from the Lumpy skin disease (LSD), Patiala Municipal Corporation has started locating sites to dump dead animals. It will also release a helpline number for residents where such deaths can be reported. It will also formulate teams to address the rising number of LSD cases.
The lumpy skin disease has affected domestic as well as the stray cattle throughout the state. MC officials said the number of complaints related to this skin disease have witnessed a surge lately. The representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party also reached the MC office and submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner today.
Know the disease
- According to a report by GAVI, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, the Lumpy Skin Disease disease is caused by a virus called the Capripoxvirus and is "an emerging threat to livestock worldwide".
- LSD infects cattle and water buffalo mainly through vectors such as blood-feeding insects. Signs of infection include the appearance of circular, firm nodes on the animal's hide or skin that look similar to lumps.
Officials also said they were currently dumping the animal carcasses at hadda rori, adjacent to the Bari Nadi. “The MC is also trying to locate another place for the purpose,” they added. They also said the MC currently had only two JCB vehicles, one trolley and a tipper for lifting the animal carcasses.
Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said as the number of deaths due to the lumpy skin disease has been witnessing a rise, the MC will issue a helpline number for the residents. “People will be able to report the deaths on WhatsApp as well. We will also launch dedicated teams for the purpose,” he added.
The MC, which otherwise used to auction the process of lifting the dead animals, to contractors in the past, will also float a tender. Aaditya Uppal said, “We have begun the process of issuing a tender to lift animal carcasses. It will be allocated in due time.”
