Civic body to reconstruct Khaddar Bhandar building

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, December 12
The Municipal Corporation has decided to demolish and reconstruct the Khaddar Bhandar building located in the heart of the city. The building that also houses the municipal library will be reconstructed as a commercial establishment.
The MC during a meeting of the General House in September 2019, had declared the building unsafe and had said, “The building is around 70 years old. It is in a dilapidated condition. Parts of the building have already fallen down.”
It had said the building could fall at any time and could lead to loss of life and property. The MC had directed the superintending engineer to declare the building unsafe and raze it to the ground. It had decided to construct a multi-storey parking and a digital library at the site, but the project was never completed.
In 2020, the corporation had repaired a part of the library on an expenditure of Rs 25 lakh. The library houses around 65,000 books in Hindi, Punjabi and English.
Three years later, the MC has now decided to finally raze the building and reconstruct it. MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal today said, “We visited the Khaddar Bhandar building and the library and it is in an unsafe condition. We have decided to demolish it and construct a commercial space at the site. The shops will be given out to allottees for commercial purposes.”
Asked about the construction of a parking lot at the site, he said the MC has started preparing a detailed report of the project. “It does not include a parking area as the roads approaching towards to it are very narrow.”
