Civic body to shift fish market to new site by December- end

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 8

The Municipal Corporation (MC) will shift the city's fish market to new site on the Patiala-Devigarh road here by December end. Officials of the MC today held a meeting with their counterparts in Punjab Mandi Board. Civic body officials said both departments had agreed to provide all basic amenities at the new site for the fish market within three months period.

Naman Markan, Joint Commissioner, MC, Patiala, said, “The department will instal a waste treatment plant on the site, connect sewer line of the new project site with the main sewer line and construct an approach road there. The rates for sale of shops will also be decided. The Mandi Board has received 27 applications for the allotment of shops.” Markan said the department had decided to complete the work by December end.

Meanwhile, officials said the government was setting-up new fish market on a 2.5 acre site. The state government had received Rs 2 crore for the project from the National fisheries Development Board, officials added.