Civic issues plague Patiala as MC House term ends in 10 days

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 12

The tenure of elected councillors of the Municipal Corporation (MC) will come to an end on January 22. Despite completion of five years of the MC House term, the city continues to be plagued by basic civic problems, including waste management and traffic chaos.

The MC has failed to manage daily waste generated in the city. The civic body had pinned its hopes on allocation of tenders for collection of segregated solid waste from households and other places but failed to implement the plan in all wards.

The Corporation in fact also hoped to manage garbage with the help of the GMADA-Patiala cluster solid waste management plant but this plan also could not materialise.

The Corporation allocated a tender for bio-remediation of the city’s legacy waste at the Sanauri Adda. The project is still in progress.

Traffic chaos on roads

The traffic chaos in the city remains dismal even after the MC started various initiatives to decongest roads. At present, roadsides are continuously encroached by street vendors and others with impunity. The MC’s project of installation of new traffic lights and other equipment on city roads has also failed to address the long-pending issue.

Encroachment by vendors

The Corporation has also failed to check encroachment by street vendors on city roads. The civic body started the street vending project in order to identify and allocate vending and non-vending zones. But even after five years of the councillors’ tenure, the city’s roads are encroached by street vendors leading to traffic chaos.

Stray dog menace

The MC has failed to check the growing population of stray dogs in the city with the animal birth control programme. While a three-year- long dog sterilisation project was run in Patiala till January 2021, another project is yet to commence since the former came to an end. According to experts, the sterilisation of dogs needs to be done on a regular basis for years to ensure that their population is brought under control. At the moment, numerous cases of dog bites are reported from across Patiala city on a daily basis.

Waterlogging in monsoon

The city is constantly plagued by waterlogging during the rainy season due to blockages in sewer lines. The Corporation carried out a one-time cleaning of the city’s drains in 2021. It has failed to shift milk dairy owners, who allegedly dump dairy waste in the city’s drains. The problem exists despite completion of most of the dairy sifting project.

Single use plastic ban

The Corporation has failed to implement the rules of plastic waste management, 2018. In fact, single use plastics were banned throughout the country in 2021. Despite having carried out drives, the Corporation has not succeeded in checking the use of banned plastic items. Single use plastics, including polythene bags and other items, are sold at all shops and outlets in the city.