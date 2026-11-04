Civic mess emerges as a key challenge for AAP in Patiala

Residents have complained about poor solid waste management, overflowing sewerage, clogged drains, stray cattle and dogs, traffic congestion, unauthorised meat shops and waterlogging during the monsoon. They allege that despite being in power for nearly 20 months and having funds at its disposal, the MC has failed to resolve several longstanding problems.

Garbage heaps along roadsides have become a common sight, posing health risks and creating mosquito-breeding grounds. Waste accumulation at the landfill site has reportedly worsened over the past six months. Open drains remain clogged with filth and weeds, while sewerage treatment plants have allegedly remained non-functional for several months.

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“The city has witnessed deterioration in basic civic amenities. Garbage is lying unattended, sewerage overflows and drains are not cleaned regularly. We are forced to live with these problems despite repeated complaints to the authorities,” said resident Bikramjit Garg.

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Another resident said people were increasingly frustrated with the civic administration. “We do not expect grand promises from political leaders. We want clean roads, proper sanitation, functional sewerage and an effective traffic management system. If the basic problems remain unresolved, how can the ruling party expect people to remain satisfied?” he asked.

Unauthorised constructions are another major concern likely to figure in the forthcoming MC and Assembly elections. Multi-storey commercial buildings are coming up in residential localities and other parts of the city, allegedly in violation of building bye-laws and, in some cases, without the requisite change of land use.

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Allegations of a nexus between sections of the land mafia, political functionaries and civic officials have also surfaced. Residents claim that while ordinary citizens face difficulties in getting building plans approved, influential builders continue commercial construction without effective checks.

“Residential areas are gradually turning into commercial hubs. Illegal buildings, encroachments and haphazard development have made life difficult for residents. The authorities appear to be turning a blind eye to these violations,” said another resident, Navdeep Singh.

Meanwhile, MC elections in 30 of the 60 wards, most of which fall under the Patiala (Urban) Assembly constituency, are expected to assume political significance.