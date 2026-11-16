Civic woes, anti-incumbency likely to dominate Patiala MC by-polls in 30 wards

Poor garbage disposal, choked sewers, open drains with stagnant sewage water posing health hazards, inadequate sewage treatment facilities, waterlogging during monsoons, irregular water supply and insanitary conditions are among the major civic issues likely to dominate the November 28 by-elections to 30 wards of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala.

It may be recalled that a Supreme Court Bench, comprising the Chief Justice and two other judges, had ordered fresh elections in 30 wards of the civic body on October 7, this year. The Municipal Corporation has a total of 60 wards.

Irregularities in the 2024 general elections were established by a fact-finding judicial commission, whose findings were accepted by the apex court while directing fresh elections in the disputed wards. Following the court's directions, the elections held in these 30 wards were declared null and void.

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The 30 ousted councillors, most of whom belong to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are reportedly preparing to contest the re-polls again. These include ousted Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli and ousted Deputy Mayor Jagdeep Singh Jagga.

“Poor civic amenities have always remained a matter of concern during elections. However, these issues have become even more prominent this time because the elected representatives were expected to resolve them but failed to deliver in several wards,” said Kulwinder Kaur alias Rani, a local resident.

“Solid waste disposal, choked sewers, encroachments and poor sanitation facilities are the major issues,” said Raju, a resident of SST Nagar, one of the areas going to the polls again.

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Claiming that civic amenities had deteriorated over the years, said Paramjit Singh, a resident of Ward No. 28, alleged that the previous general elections had been marred by widespread irregularities, violence and what he described as the “murder of democracy”.

“This time, candidates will have to face the real challenge of winning the hearts of the electorate. Those who failed to address civic issues may have to face the consequences,” he added.

“The city is in the grip of an encroachment mafia that enjoys political patronage,” alleged Navdeep Singh, a resident of Jujhar Nagar. He claimed that hundreds of residential properties had been converted into commercial establishments through alleged violations of change-of-land-use.

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He further alleged that hundreds of jhuggis had come up opposite the old bus stand in Ranjit Nagar along a huge chunk of vacant land, besides, several others along the an open drain in SST Nagar and the adjoining areas. He accused the ruling party of allegedly allowing the slums to mushroom to secure electoral support.

Claiming that poor cleanliness, improper garbage disposal, stray animals and dust pollution had turned the city into a pollution hub, Krishan Chand Buddhu, a disgruntled AAP councillor, said he had repeatedly raised these issues during General House meetings but his concerns had gone unaddressed.

Buddhu also alleged widespread corruption in the allotment of tenders and claimed that several commercial buildings were coming up in violation of building bye-laws. “The AAP leadership will have to answer these questions during the by-elections,” he said.

“Only those candidates deserve to be elected who assure the public that they will remain committed to serving the people,” said Charan Kaur, alias Charno, a street vendor.