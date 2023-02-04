Civil Surgeon holds review meeting on infant deaths

Patiala, February 3
The Civil Surgeon today held a review meeting on infant deaths in the district. According to the civil surgeon office, Patiala recorded 32 infant deaths in the last two months of 2022.
The meeting was held to review reasons behind the deaths of children below 5 years of age. Premature birth, low weight of children at birth, failure to feed the children properly and parents’ failure to take children to doctors during illness were identified as the main causes of infant deaths.
Officials said children should not be made to sleep right after feeding. Parents should ensure that their infants burp after they are fed. Also, underweight women should get regular checkups done before childbirth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...