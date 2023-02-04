Civil Surgeon holds review meeting on infant deaths

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 3

The Civil Surgeon today held a review meeting on infant deaths in the district. According to the civil surgeon office, Patiala recorded 32 infant deaths in the last two months of 2022.

The meeting was held to review reasons behind the deaths of children below 5 years of age. Premature birth, low weight of children at birth, failure to feed the children properly and parents’ failure to take children to doctors during illness were identified as the main causes of infant deaths.

Officials said children should not be made to sleep right after feeding. Parents should ensure that their infants burp after they are fed. Also, underweight women should get regular checkups done before childbirth.