Civil Surgeon oversees medical aid camp

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 23

Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur and District Epidemiologist Sumeet Singh paid a visit to the ongoing medical aid camp at Gurdwara Maggar Sahib located in Issarherhi village. The camp was organised by the Health Department in collaboration with the St. Johns Red Cross team to provide crucial medical assistance to the flood-affected residents.

On the occasion, ration bags were also distributed among residents. The ration bags were provided by the PCMS Doctors Association, extending their support to the affected community.

As part of their efforts to assess the situation and address any potential health risks, the Civil Surgeon inquired about any reports of waterborne illnesses, diarrhoea or fever cases among the local residents. Additionally, they engaged with Sarpanches and the gurdwara committee to gather critical information and insights about the current health conditions in the area.

Medical teams promptly dispatched anti-larva spray squads to tackle any potential mosquito-borne diseases and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the residents.