CJM interacts with jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 14

The Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, today paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail here and met inmates.

CJM Manni Arora spoke to the jail inmates about their grievances and issues being faced by them.

The Jail Superintendent along with other officers and staff were instructed to ensure timely redress of grievances/problems faced by inmates and directed to pay special attention towards health and medical facilities being provided to them. The jail authorities were asked to provide adequate medical facilities to the inmates.

A camp court was also conducted inside the jail, wherein two cases were disposed of on the spot.