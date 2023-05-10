Class IX girl brings laurels

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

Nosheen, a Class IX student of DAV Public School Samana, brought laurels to the institute as her calligraphy work was displayed at the Dubai Art Exhibition (World Art Dubai).

Nosheen participated in an online competition organised by Kalaaakar Foundation.

Her calligraphy work was exhibited from March 9 to 12 March at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Her calligraphy sheet was sold for 400 dirhams and her name was registered in their catalogue. Nosheen received a certificate and cash prize of Rs 11,000. She had earlier bagged the third position in the national-level Indian Art Contest, Season 11,” school principal Mohan Lal Sharma said.