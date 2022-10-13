Classes not held for two months, students protest at Punjabi University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 12

Punjabi University’s failure to hold classes of LLB course at the Department of Laws for the last two months today resulted in a protest by students. Forgery of certain documents to give an undue advantage to a candidate for getting selected as one of the guest faculty members is being alleged as the reason for the university’s failure to hold the classes for two straight months.

Students studying in the second and third years of the LLB course said they had been visiting the department but no classes had been held for the last two months. “We return dejected almost every day. The university administration by ignoring the matter is jeopardising our future,” said the students.

Faculty members say the department owing to the lack of regular faculty members, hires around 15 guest faculty members every year. “But this year, a faculty member wanted to hire a particular candidate, for which, the hiring process was halted that further resulted in the failure to hold classes for two months,” they said.

The faculty members have levelled allegations of forging documents of the departmental research board (DRB). Professor Monika Ahuja said PhD research work of a particular research scholar was rejected by the faculty members during the DRB meeting. But a month later, we got to know that the documents of the meeting had been forged and a candidate had been given undue advantage. The same candidate was ineligible to be hired as a guest faculty member because his PhD at that point of time was not awarded, but the department did not hire guest faculty during that time deliberately. “Now, his PhD has been awarded and he has been selected as one of the guest faculty members after issuing fresh advertisement for the post,” alleged Prof Monika.

Faculty members added they had complained to the Vice-Chancellor regarding the matter but the university failed to resolve the issue.

Dean Academics Ashok Tiwari who now holds the charge as HoD Laws was unaware why the classes were not held for the past two months. He said, “Now we have released the timetable and classes will begin from tomorrow.”