Classical musicians enthral audience

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 3

Classical musicians Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar and Shujaat Khan gave their performances at Qila Mubarak during the musical evening programme being organised as part of the Patiala heritage festival in the city on Thursday.

The musical evening became the centre of attraction for residents who reached the Qila to witness the performances.

Padma Sri Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, whose ancestors include musician Haridas Dagar, performed on the premises.

District Planning Committee Chairman Jassi Sohianwala, DC Sakshi Sahni, and Anita Singh from Indian Trust for Rural Heritage Development were present on the occasion.

Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar performed ‘Kunjan mein racheo raas, adbhut gati hi gopal’ in Raag Deep Palasi.

Later, Shujaat Husain Khan gave a sitar performance. Shujaat Khan is seventh the in lineage of eminent sitar players of Imdadkhani- Etawah gharana, and son of Ustad Vilayat Khan. He presented ghazals and sitar performances.

Officials from a number of government departments were also present on the occasion.