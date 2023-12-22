Cleanliness drive ahead of Jor Mela

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 21

The district administration, led by Divisional Commissioner Daljit Singh Mangat, DC Parneet Shergill and MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, along with Sant Baba Kashmira Singh Bhuri Wale, launched a cleanliness drive from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib ahead of the Shaheedi Jor Mela to be held from December 26 to 28.

The fair is held to commemorate the martyrdom of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger Sahibjadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Thousands of devotees from across the world come to pay obeisance here on the occasion.

The volunteers today swept roads and sprinkled water on the roads leading to the gurdwara.

Mandeep Kaur Nagra, wife of former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, along with councillors, sarpanches and Congress workers also cleaned the memorial of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and garlanded it. The surroundings of the site and the road up to Gurudwara Jyoti Swarup was also cleaned.

It seems as if the government and the principle Opposition party, Congress, are vying with each other to claim credit for cleanliness.

Divisional Commissioner Daljit Singh Mangat said adequate arrangements were being made by the administration to facilitate people coming from abroad.

DC Shergill said a large number of toilets have been prepared for the convenience of the congregation and temporary toilets arranged.

