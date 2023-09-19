Cleanliness drive concludes

Patiala: National Service Scheme (NSS) department of Khalsa College celebrated the completion of a two-week cleanliness campaign, “Swachhata Pandarwara”, as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The NSS conducted various events to create a sense of responsibility towards maintaining a clean and healthy environment. A lecture on the importance of a clean environment was conducted along with activities such as poster making and presentation. Principal Dharminder Singh Ubha appreciated the efforts made by the NSS. He said cleanliness should be a continuous effort so that it gradually became part of lifestyle. Participated were also administered an oath to contribute to the Swachh Bharat campaign.
