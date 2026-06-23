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Home / Patiala / Cleanliness drive launched in Patiala to prevent dengue

Cleanliness drive launched in Patiala to prevent dengue

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:24 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Amid growing concerns over the vector-borne diseases ahead of the rainy season, Mayor Kundan Gogia has directed the Municipal Corporation officials to launch a special cleanliness drive across the city to curb the spread of dengue and malaria.

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Taking serious note of garbage accumulation, overgrown weeds and stagnant water in vacant plots, the Mayor instructed health and sanitation teams to intensify cleaning operations. He also ordered the immediate removal of construction debris lying on roads, streets and other public places.

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He said individuals constructing new houses or undertaking renovation must ensure that waste is not dumped in public spaces. He warned that owners would be served notices to remove the debris immediately and failure to comply would invite challans and hefty penalties.

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He appealed to the plot owners to construct boundary walls around their properties and ensure regular cleaning of garbage and weeds. Gogia said action against violators would be taken under provisions of the Environment Protection Act, the Solid Waste Management Rules and the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976. The Mayor asked residents to report garbage-filled plots or construction debris lying on roads the MC.

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