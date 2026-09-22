Clogged drains, vacant plots pose challenge to anti-dengue drive in Patiala

Even as the Municipal Corporation and the Health Department have intensified door-to-door dengue checks and anti-larvae operations in Patiala, clogged drains, vacant plots and stagnant water continue to pose a major challenge to efforts to contain mosquito-borne diseases.

A visit by The Tribune to several parts of the city today found the Badi Nadi, Choti Nadi, Jacob Drain and other drains choked with weeds and carrying stagnant sewage. The condition of the Jacob Drain, running along the Municipal Corporation building, was particularly worrying, with weeds and stagnant water providing potential mosquito-breeding sites.

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During door-to-door checks, officials are inspecting coolers, flower pots, refrigerator trays, water containers and other places for stagnant water. Dengue larvae were reportedly detected in several houses during recent inspections. The larvae were destroyed on the spot and challans issued to residents.

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Sanitary inspectors Inderjit Singh and Rajesh Mattu, along with anti-larvae team supervisors Vijay Kumar and Ramandeep, said the campaign would continue in various localities.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed owners of vacant plots to remove garbage, drain stagnant water and secure their properties with boundary walls or proper fencing. The MC has warned that non-compliance could attract penalties and other legal action.

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The District Magistrate, Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, has also appealed to the local residents to report unhygienic vacant plots and open dumping sites by sending photographs and location details on WhatsApp to 95920-03366.

Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli has urged the residents to empty and dry coolers, refrigerator trays, flower pots and other water-holding containers once a week. He said public participation was essential to prevent mosquito breeding, particularly as weather conditions remain conducive to the spread of vector-borne diseases.