Clubs campaign for high voter turnout

Patiala, April 5
Following the directions of the District Election Officer, members of the Electoral Literacy Clubs (ECLs) are running a campaign for higher voter turnout in the district at their respective schools and colleges.
Members go door to door in their neighbourhood and make voters aware about the importance of vote.
These clubs have been established under the directions of the Chief Election Officer, Punjab. Various voter awareness activities such as poster making, slogan writing, mehndi competition, formation of human chain, etc are being conducted by these clubs in their respective institutions.
Directions were given to all clubs to adopt low-voter polling booths and visit electorate door to door in their neighbourhood. The aim is to ensure 70 per cent turnout this time.
The district SVEEP team, under the leadership of nodal officer Swinder Singh Rekhi, holds meetings with the clubs for adopting strategies like door-to-door campaigning in the area.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...