CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 26

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be attending Punjab University’s foundation day celebration on April 29 here. This will be the CM’s first visit after the state government recently increased the university’s monthly grant to Rs 30 crore.

Meanwhile, students are expecting a waiver of university’s Rs 150 crore bank loan upon the CM’s visit.

The state government had recently released the hiked grant for the first quarter of the year to the university on April 4. Following the same, the university managed to clear the pending salaries and pensions after many years.

Registrar Navjot Kaur said, “The university has cleared all salary and pension dues. The university had been facing a lack of funds. We cleared the backlog of salaries as soon as the state government released the grant for the first quarter of the year.”

While the university’s teaching and non-teaching employees lauded the state government for the release of the grant, students said they were still waiting for the state government to waive the university’s bank loan.

A student said, “The CM during his previous visit to the university had given an assurance to increase the institute’s grant and to waive its bank loan. The government has released the increased grant for the first three months of the fiscal and we are hopeful that the government will waive the university’s bank loan as well.”

Loan waiver sought

