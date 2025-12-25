DT
Home / Patiala / CBI files chargesheet against 4 Punjab cops in Col Pushpinder Bath assault case

CBI files chargesheet against 4 Punjab cops in Col Pushpinder Bath assault case

Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:40 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
Colonel Pushpinder Bath. Tribune file
The CBI has filed a chargesheet in a Mohali court against four Punjab cops in the Colonel Pushpinder Bath assault case.

The prosecution has pressed grievous hurt and wrongful restraint charges among others against the four Punjab Police officials.

According to the chargesheet, inspector Ronnie Singh is the main accused in the case. The attempt to murder charge does not find mention in the chargesheet.

The Patiala Police had earlier registered an FIR against police inspectors Harry Boparai, Ronnie Singh and Harjinder Dhillon under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 310, 155(2), 117(2) (related to voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Later, another inspector was named under Sections 299 and 191 of the BNS.

The alleged incident occurred on the intervening night of March 13 and 14, when Colonel Bath and his son were at a roadside eatery near Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The family claimed that while they were standing next to their car and eating, some police officers in civilian clothes approached them and asked the colonel to move his vehicle so that they could park theirs.

Later, over a dozen police personnel allegedly attacked the colonel and his son using rods and sticks, leaving them injured.

