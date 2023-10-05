College holds 7-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 4

Vocationalisation and skill orientation cell of the Government Bikram College of Commerce organised a seven-day workshop from September 26 to October 4 on “The Future of Artificial Intelligence: Exploring Promising Trends and Potential Applications”.

As many as 130 students attended the workshop. It was held under the supervision of Principal Kusum Lata in line with the directions issued by the Department of Higher Education.

Dr Tanvi Jindal, Assistant Professor, Chitkara Business School, was the resource person for the workshop. She provided an insight into key generative AI concepts, hands-on practice with Chat GPT, and other skills required in the AI era. The principal praised the efforts of the government in devising skill-oriented programmes for students.

The participants also received certificates for attending the workshop.

