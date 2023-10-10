College holds orientation programme

Patiala, October 9
Government Bikram College of Commerce here organised an orientation programme for the credit score-based courses under “Life Skills for Holistic Development of Students” of the vocationalisation and skill enhancement scheme.
The Officials said that such programmes are aimed at making students employable by unlocking their true potential and making them social responsive citizens. The nodal officer for the programme imparted knowledge about how the courses would focus on imparting life skills, which include communication, leadership and management skills, and interpersonal skills, among others. Jeevan Kaushal covered the set of human talents required by an individual that can help them deal with problems encountered in day-to-day life.
