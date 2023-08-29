College holds rakhi-weaving workshop

Patiala, August 28
The Divinity Club of the School of Commerce and Management, Khalsa College, Patiala, organised a rakhi-weaving workshop on Monday. The event was a nod to the unbreakable bond between a brother and his sister. The participants learnt how to make rakhis in the workshop.
PG Department of Home Science Assistant Professor Monika Bansal was a resource-person on the occasion. She provided in-depth knowledge of techniques like quilling and earbuds to reflect the cultural and artistic heritage associated with the Rakhi festival.
