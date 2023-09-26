College observes awareness week

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 25

The scholarship committee at Government Bikram College of Commerce organised a scholarship awareness week from September 22 to 29 to create awareness regarding welfare schemes for students provided by the centre and state governments.

With the help of pamphlets, the students were informed about the guidelines to apply for scholarship schemes and the documents required. College officials said this was done to ensure that eligible students are not left behind.

The students were also informed about how to apply for a freeship card, its renewal, and the list of documents required for the process of applying for a scholarship.