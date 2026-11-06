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Home / Patiala / Comedy play ‘Buffering Rishtey’ staged at Punjabi University

Comedy play ‘Buffering Rishtey’ staged at Punjabi University

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:45 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Artistes performing the play in Patiala on Thursday.
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The comedy play ‘Buffering Rishtey’, was successfully staged at Punjabi University on November 3 and 4, which was written and directed by Navdeep Kler.

Dr Jagdeep Singh said drama and theatre are mirrors of society, effectively highlighting the complexities of human relationships and the impact of technology. He said meaningful theatrical productions play an important role in guiding society in the right direction and strengthening family bonds. The Dean, Academic Affairs, Professor Jaswinder Singh also appreciated the play and blessed the participating artistes. It presented contemporary social realities through humour and satire and highlighted changing family relationships.

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The cast included Navdeep Kler, Manjit Singh, Sanjeev Rai, Pawan Johal, Kulwinder Kaur, Preet Thind, Anmol Singh, Arshnoor Rai and Ikattar Singh.

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