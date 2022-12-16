Commercial use of residential areas continues unabated in city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 15

The fire incident that took place at Top Khana Mor on Wednesday has brought to the fore the lack of audit of commercial activity and sale of combustible substances being carried out in residential areas in the city. The unchecked practice has repeatedly put the lives of city residents in danger.

The recent fire incident is the second such major fire incident that has taken place in a residential area with narrow roads. Both properties were being used for commercial purposes.

In May, a three-storey building that was being used for selling clothing material in the Gher Sodhian area had caught fire, which raged for over 24 hours. The Fire Department had faced difficulty in reaching the site due to the narrow streets in the area.

In the recent incident, five LPG cylinders and other combustible substances, including coal, had been kept in the house being used for commercial purposes. Three of the cylinders exploded, injuring three firemen while they were dousing the blaze at the site. Residents said many house owners at Top Khana Mor had been operating businesses from their houses for decades, but the Municipal Corporation failed to prevent the misuse of these residential buildings for commercial purposes. “Residents have been turning their residential properties into commercial ones without permission and the MC has failed to keep a check on it,” a resident said.

The residents said in case of a fire in the area, the Fire Department faces a difficulty in reaching the site in time. “The houses are so close to each other in the internal city that fire can easily spread to adjacent buildings and lead to loss of life. The MC needs to ensure that people adhere to the rules for the use of properties,” the residents said.