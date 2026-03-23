Commercialise academic research to create jobs: Punjabi University Vice Chancellor

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Jagdeep Singh has emphasised that academic research should be commercialised in accordance with social needs to create job avenues.

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Addressing a workshop on “Innovation and entrepreneurship: Campus ideas to career ventures” and Ideathon-2026, the VC said the university was committed to creating an environment where innovative ideas of students and faculty could flourish and pave the way for creation of jobs.

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He said the institution would provide an appropriate platform to promote innovative thinking and entrepreneurship and assured full support to startups emerging from the campus.

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The workshop was organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub on Monday.

Jagtar Singh Sivia, Chairman, Institution of Engineers (India), who was the chief guest on the occasion, encouraged participants to pursue their ideas with determination.

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Guest of honour Rajat Sandhir, Director, PI-RAHI (Panjab University–IIT Ropar Regional Accelerator for Holistic Innovations), stressed upon the need for strong institutional support for the startup ecosystem and expressed willingness for collaborative initiatives in future.

Himendra Bharti, Director of the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub, said innovative ideas should not remain confined to classrooms, but must evolve into practical solutions. He urged students to work on need-based innovations citing social challenges such as LPG shortages during crisis or wartime situations.

Kulwinder Singh Malhi, Head, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Manjit Singh Bhamra, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, highlighted the importance of deep subject knowledge and research for building successful startups.

Earlier, workshop convener Sonia Goyal welcomed the participants and underlined the significance of innovative education and entrepreneurial thinking.

Engineer Navsudeep Kaur spoke about investors’ mindset and strategies to secure funding, while SS Malik of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology shared insights on transforming research from laboratories to the marketplace. Neha Arora highlighted the role of incubators and mentorship in strengthening startups.

The highlight of the programme was the Ideathon, which attracted over 30 entries. After screening by programme coordinator Preeti and Akshpreet Kaur, 10 teams were shortlisted as finalists. Students presented their innovative models and the top three entries were declared winners.