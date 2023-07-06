Committee begins stir over village common land

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 5

Members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee, who alleged discrimination and fake auction of village common land a few days ago, have started a protest at Mandaur village on the Patiala-Nabha road. The villagers had reportedly entered into an altercation, which led to injuries to many.

The members of the SC community said they had been attacked by members of the upper castes on the day of auction of village common land. They said, “The same was done in order to illegally lay their hands on the village common land. We later held a protest outside the office of DC, who assured us of an inquiry into the matter. We want the fake auction be cancelled and FIRs registered against those who attacked us.”

They would meet the Deputy Commissioner again tomorrow, they said.